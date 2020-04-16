Caroline Polachek releases her album in the instrumental version

Last October 18, marked a new departure for Caroline Polachek. Once you have formed half of the duo Chairlift for twelve years, collaborated with artists as famous as Beyoncé and Charli XCX and explored musical projects varied, such as an album under the pseudonym of Ramona Lisa after his one year residence at the Villa Medici in rome, the american singer has finally released his debut album to his name. Baptized soberly Pang, it was a collection of titles possessed by the spontaneity of the sincere and the intensity of the moment of the passion emerging, but also by doubt and introspection, where the theatrics of his voice blend into arrangements co-directed with Danny L Harle, a producer of PC Music.

After a tour in Europe and the United States – including a passage noticed at the paris festival Pitchfork –and then an appearance on one of the titles of the EP’s surprise Christine and the Queens, and in his video breathtaking filmed at the Palais Garnier, Caroline Polachek takes advantage of this period of containment to unveil a new version of his album where his voice is this time completely absent. Available exclusively on Bandcamp, a platform for online music is particularly used by independent artists to sell albums digital Pang [Instrumental] looks as well as the ideal support “for karaoke, times or singing in the shower”, as the singer wrote it herself on his account Instagram.

Caroline Polachek, Pang [Instrumental] (2020), available exclusively on Bandcamp.