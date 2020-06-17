Caroline Receveur and Hugo Felipe ready to have a baby girl ?

In the story ” Instagram of Hugo Felipe, the latter which has left us to understand that he and Caroline Receveur wanted to have a girl

For nearly two years, the life of Caroline Receiver and Hugo Felipe has literally changed. In fact, the two they have become parents of adorable Marlon and swimming, since his arrival, in full happiness. However, the couple wants to present to a girl in the family.

This is far from a stupid idea. In effect, this would give the child a lot more fun having a brother or a sister. So, in spite of being only-begotten son, all the same have a wonderful life.

Despite all this, force is to recognize that they have a brother or a sister who has a couple of advantages. Caroline Receveur is in doubt, without doubt. In addition, the blonde dream could be to become a mother for a second time.

Because, yes, that can be filled with Marlon, in spite of everything, give life it is one of the most beautiful things that can happen to a woman. This is the reason why we think that the young mother was-once again-I want to hear from you.

This could happen sooner than expected to the Carolina Receiver. It is, in any case, what we can think of view the history of your beloved.

Soon a girl for Caroline Receiver and Hugo, Philip ?

No, the young man has not announced his muse was still pregnant. On the other hand, I was going to post a photo of Stormithe daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, but mark the pretty blonde in the photo.

This in the purpose, probably, to understand, to Carolina of the Receiver that he spoke in front of the boiling of the girl. Eh he wants, also, to have one. In addition, the piece with his post the émoji with hearts in the eyes.

The history of even more support and to demonstrate that the “love” he had for her. Will have to see if his wife is kept as much under the charm, that him before the angelic face of the girl of the couple of stars.

But most of all, if Caroline Receveur wants to get pregnant for the second time. Although at this point, we can be very optimistic.

Tags : Caroline Receveur – Caroline Receveur Hugo Felipe – Caroline Receveur Hugo Felipe girl – Caroline Receveur mom – Caroline Receiver marlon – Carolina Receiver Stormi – Hugo Felipe – marlon – erm – little girl – Stormi