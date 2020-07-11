Caroline Receveur changing hairstyle and hair color, their fans in a state of shock !

Caroline Receveur was surprised and shocked followers in one of his stories Instagram, with her new hair color pink !

Carolina Receiver, the blonde of 32 years old is the new sensation on the web by publishing a cliché very surprising in that she appears with pink hair. Fancy a change for summer ? Meanwhile, a radical transformation that is surprising followerseven if this is not the first star that appears with a new hair color. If we have already been able to see, Katy PerryJulia Roberts, Face Delevingneor Kylie Jenner to adopt this new trend, it is with surprise that the fans of Carolina Receiver have been able to discover this new search.

If they could believe that the old model and influenceuse of renown, had decided to put the colors of the summer, going to test in the reality of this photo is just a photomontage ! One of your subscribers amused himself emotionally to change his pretty blond in a pink color. A mount that had a lot of fun Carolina Receiver, because repartagera this photo in a history your account of Instagram.

Caroline Receveur, a former model, actress, entertainer and business women, has become one of the most influential figures in the canvas, in France. With 3.7 million followers on Instagram, the two companies, the face of the most prestigious brands such as l’oréal, APM Monaco, Bulgari, etc, a child between the ages of 2 years, Caroline Receveur is a young woman who leads her life as a blogger and influenceuse, at the head of the business and of the mother with brio.

Then, in 2018, for which she won two trophies at the ceremony Influence Awards in Monaco, Caroline will be the last year the first woman on the cover of the magazine Forbes France. Evidence that the ex-candidate of the programmes of the reality tv Loft History, Los Angeles today, india holds the first place of the most influential women of this generation for the year 2020. A success storythat , if it is due to its beauty and its charm, is also due to its work force. A true jack-of-all-trades, and the entrepreneur in the soul, Caroline Receptor seems to turn into gold everything that he touches.

Arrival in France in 2017, the magazine is famous all over the world Forbes, to date, one of its magazine that the men of their faces. Caroline Receveur is, therefore, the pioneer in this field. The magazine dedicated an article to the most influential women of France with a trio of head including Nabilla BenattiaIris Mittenaere and, of course, Caroline Receveur, who according to Forbes it would be “the personality of the French women the most listened to, analyzed and feared in the universe 2.0” . In addition to being the queen of social networks, is at the head of their two companies Wanderteaa tea-house, well-being 100% French, and The Recc Paris, a fashion brand well established in the four corners of France. Two companies that seem to show good results.

But if everything seems to smile today and that shows his happiness for the big day, Caroline Receveur also has experienced periods of doubt, and through the events that have marked deeply ” I have known the disease, I have lost my dad, I’ve been depressed for two years, I have had a desire for suicide (…). I never apitoyée at my destination. I have fought and I will continue to fight to live the life I want ” . Carolina Receiver it seems, therefore, to be a real go-getter and the success she knows today, she only has her strength of character and his irresistible desire to succeed at any cost.

This recognition of the magazine Forbes you have done really a great pleasure and shared a message on social media to share his joy and his gratitude : “I have no words to express how I am touched, moved and grateful for having been chosen by the magazine Forbes to illustrate this new number, but also and above all to be the first woman on the cover (…) I realized that today, a dream that seemed unattainable when I launched my first company in 2012 to 24. (…) Don’t let go of anything, get real and listen to your heart ” . Launched in the summer of 2019, the sales of the magazine had been a great success and the presence of the most important influenceuses French was, of course, is no stranger to this success.

According to information from the magazine to the Public, which has become in few years one of the most popular celebrity in French, apprêterait, however, to leave the old continent. While the It is The girl was already installed in another country in the year 2015, by choosing to settle in London for a couple of years, she finally had decided to return to live in Paris. But today, it seems to be, according to the revelations made by the Public, that Caroline Receveur and his small family, would be on the point of fly to a new destination.

Become, in a few years, the place of meeting, and of the lives of several of the major French stars, the small State of the arabian peninsula has become the place where it seems it should be. This is the destination of Dubai for Caroline Receveur, her husband Hugo and the little Marlon. Like other French pop stars, so it is in the United Arab Emirates, the family apprêterait to install.

A country that already has among its inhabitants, Nabilla Benattia and Thomas VergaraJessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia, as well as other former stars of the reality tv, not to mention a great number of French entrepreneurs who have decided to choose to domicile in the new el dorado of the Middle East. A State that has more than 360 days of sun and where the skyscrapers are sprouting up like veritable fungi.

But, today, Carolina Receiver has not yet confirmed this information, despite the fact that some of the witnesses that have seen her paris apartment, empty of furniture, from the beginning of July. Then the simple move to the French capital or real expatriation to the crazy of the city of Dubai, the issue remains unresolved. Meanwhile, the photo editing of one of its subscribers, has created a real buzz in the canvas and adds a little more notoriety to the woman as the number 1 social network.