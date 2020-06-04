Carrie Underwood and give a thanks to the teachers in the framework of the CMT Special

Carrie Underwood has paid tribute to the teachers during the broadcast of Wednesday’s “CMT celebrates our heroes: an artist special of the year”.

The virtual event has paid tribute to the workers and the leaders of the first line in the middle of the pandemic-associated coronavirus, in particular in the following categories: health care, education, community and neighbors, food industry, american ingenuity, infrastructure, first responders and us military.

At one point, Underwood said she wanted to “give the credit to a group of people who are often under-estimated during the best moments – teachers and educators”. The singer, 37-year-old explained that she had “a special place” in his heart for this particular group, noting that his sisters are teachers and his mother is also a retired teacher.

“Now, more than ever, we recognize how important and hard work they have,” said the star of “Cry Pretty”. “Like all of us, the teachers of the country have had to adapt to this pandemic with very little warning. the education of the children on the right path to distance. There was no manual for it. There was no lesson plan to teach children entirely using a computer. “

Underwood has then shared a few “shining examples of the types of heroes of education in our communities across the country.”