Carried by a tube quickly designed

Drake is well-positioned to make a win-win for the BET Awards.

Drake has found “magic” to the sound of OZ. AFP

The star canadian could capture up to six awards, including Best rapper during the ceremony, virtual, which will be held on June 28, 2020. Drake, 33, is the artist most nominated of the 20th edition of the BET Awards. In the center of attention of April 2020, with the “Toosie Slide”, one of the parts of the most listened to in the world, there is no doubt that it must be a triumph.

On the tube “Toosie Slide”, it should be remembered that their music has been created by the beatmaker OZ. The last, a Zurich-born 28-years of age, usually rather discreet about his work in the media, told “The billboard“that the production of the piece had not had in a long time. “I’ve done it in a day. I sent it to Drake in the middle of the month of January and, a week later, he told me “Yo, it’s magic.”

When asked about the album that Drake will be launched in the summer of 2020, Ozan Yildirim, his real name, has hinted that it could be another of his music. “I can’t speak too much about this disc. But it’s going to be amazing. I always try to propose a new sound, a new trend. People should love other people. I have the feeling that this will be a good year for us,” he confessed.

