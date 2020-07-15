Cartier brings together a number of designers for the launch of the Pasha – FHH Log

With its codes and its design strengths, the watch Pasha de Cartier has always been directed to those who see the world in a big way. A vision now shared by a new generation of talent that will cultivate your uniqueness, as Maisie Williams, English actress involved in many collaborative projects, or the actor Rami Malek, who love to take on complex roles and captivating that defies Hollywood standards. Personalities that build, too – as the artists Troys Sivan, or Willow Smith – in the courage to be assertive and have faith in his creativity and versatility ; or the desire to unite and connect young people, as evidenced by the success of the singer chino Jackson Wang.
“Since its inception in the decade of the eighties, the watch Pasha formed a certain idea of success directly linked to its design, the extrovert, his power and his non-conformism chart, explains Arnaud Carrez, International Director of Marketing and Communications of Cartier International. Is in phase with the energy and diversity of a new generation of designers today. These new ambassadors Pasha who owe their success to their difference, their creativity, their connection, their multidisciplinary nature and their generosity. “