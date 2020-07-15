Cartier brings together a number of designers for the launch of the Pasha – FHH Log

With its codes and its design strengths, the watch Pasha de Cartier has always been directed to those who see the world in a big way. A vision now shared by a new generation of talent that will cultivate your uniqueness, as Maisie Williams, English actress involved in many collaborative projects, or the actor Rami Malek, who love to take on complex roles and captivating that defies Hollywood standards. Personalities that build, too – as the artists Troys Sivan, or Willow Smith – in the courage to be assertive and have faith in his creativity and versatility ; or the desire to unite and connect young people, as evidenced by the success of the singer chino Jackson Wang.