Cartier in the line of sight of Sandra Bullock – FHH Log

In Ocean’s 8, you and your friends rob a river of diamonds up to $ 150 million. Marilyn Monroe sang ” Diamonds are a girl’s best friend “. You have to adhere to ?
No, me, I would be more inclined to sing : “Real Estate is a girl’s best friend” ! (laughter) The stone not valuable; in short, the real estate, it is more attractive to my eyes. If I see a diamond or a beautiful watch, I do ” whaooooh “. However, if I see a certain potential in a building, a building that I can acquire, here I am, ” yeaaaaah “. I jump to the ceiling ! A beautiful title, a piece of land, it shines more than a big diam’s or a watch with complications. Notice, I can be very sensitive, very appreciative to the ingenuity of a watchmaker when it comes to creating a watch really is not like the others. But as long as you have to choose, I would prefer to have the key to a villa around the neck with one of these precious objects. I would add that I would be too afraid of losing a piece of jewellery or a watch as a building that would not come off. Finally, if the foundations are solid ! You know, I have two children, two rascals with whom I spend a lot of time outside. When I played baseball with them, I avoid wearing certain accessories. I know appreciate the work of joaillers and watchmakers, especially the classics. I like that is timeless.
You have a lot of watches from you ?
Yes, but usually I put that one on the wrist. Two, I don’t see too much the utility ! (laughs) Three, it becomes a real challenge when one only has two wrists. I don’t know about you but as I am not Shiva, it’s my case.
You remember the very first watch ?
Watches, I’ve had heaps ! Most have not stood for a long time, because I love to tinker. But I assure you, this was not the Cartier !
The necklace from Cartier in the film Ocean’s 8 will cost $ 150 million. What would you do with such a sum of money if you offered it ?
Bah, I repeat to you, I would invest in the stone, in real estate. I’ve never been a player or a boursicoteuse. As I work hard to earn my living, I’m not the type to slam my money. As soon as I’ve, I buy properties. I know, I’m old school and I take it perfectly. I put aside, because one never knows what the future holds for us. I live in an area where everything can change from one day to the next day. I also think that I have young children and that I should be able to be able to pay their school until I become old and impotente ! (laughter) But why do you ask me this question ? You feel me slip away 150 million dollars or what ?
Sandra Bullock
If I tell you ” Cartier “, what comes to mind ?
Decadence, beauty, history, and the origins of the jewellery. And these words do not come by chance. If this prestigious House has made it through the modes and the times, it is because of artisans, men and women, were always able to produce quality work. The “institutions” such as the House of Cartier creates watches and jewellery timeless that have fascinated and fascinate generations to come. This is rather rare. When I think of ” Cartier “, I also think these little red boxes that I would like both to receive their share. (laughter) I come up with something else in mind. And this is safe and strong enough that I should have to put away a piece of jewelry from this prestigious House. Frankly, if I had a diamond necklace to $ 150 million, I’d be too scared to wear it. When you have such a work of art around your neck, you become a target much too tempting.
And if tomorrow, Cartier offered you the necklace of the film…
So, this would be a benefit-in-kind. If Cartier agrees to pay taxes on it, I’m all ears. It’d be crazy to refuse, right ? Now, I do not see me walk in the street with such a jewel. Honestly, the first thing I would do if I was given such a gift would be to separate each of the diamonds to give them to my friends and family. I would, of course, a few for my apple and a big one, I léguerais a legacy to my daughter Laila. I do not think that my son Louis is very attracted to jewelry ! Now, I don’t imagine for one moment that Cartier has such ambitions. But if they give me a watch of this brand, I would love to wear it. I would feel very honoured, especially given that the watches from Cartier have a very nice line. What I like in Ocean’s 8, is that this film revolves around a work of art exceptional. Anne Hathaway wears this jewel with a lot of grace and class. But it is a movie, a story fictionalized, a fiction ! If you are a normal person like me, you’ll never have such a necklace around your neck, it would owe immediately ! Or then, I would stop by the police and they would ask me who I turned ! (laughter) I have to add that it is the same with a watch.
In the meantime, you are like diamonds, you are indestructible !
You know talking to the ladies ! (laughter)
Would you be willing to sell your soul to the devil for something that touches you ?
For a pot of ice cream, definitely ! Since childhood, I shoot the ice cream. My favorite scent is milk chocolate/vanilla with dark chocolate chips covered in peanut butter. This is not very ” light “, but God this is good ! This is my cocaine to me ! I would eat anywhere and anytime. I remember that one day with a buddy also hooked me, we asked a taxi driver in New York city, we stop at the first supermarket came. Outside, he had to do something as – 8°C. The guy said to us : “Ah, you may want to warm up with a little grog ! “Well, not at all, we just wanted to eat an ice cream. I think the guy has taken us for lunatics. In the street, all the people grelottaient with the drop on the nose.
Of all your filmography, what’s the scene the more pie than you have been led to turn ?
For my role as a nurse in the film The Time to loveI had potassé manuals of first aid from the First world War. In this book, no one you rode not only how to heal a broken arm but also how to cook eggs. I imagined in the midst of war ask a soldier while waiting for the ambulance : “Your egg, you want it hard ? poached ? to the hull ? To the hull ! OK, ok, three minutes or more ? “