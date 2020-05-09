Cartier in the line of sight of Sandra Bullock – FHH Log

And if tomorrow, Cartier offered you the necklace of the film…

So, this would be a benefit-in-kind. If Cartier agrees to pay taxes on it, I’m all ears. It’d be crazy to refuse, right ? Now, I do not see me walk in the street with such a jewel. Honestly, the first thing I would do if I was given such a gift would be to separate each of the diamonds to give them to my friends and family. I would, of course, a few for my apple and a big one, I léguerais a legacy to my daughter Laila. I do not think that my son Louis is very attracted to jewelry ! Now, I don’t imagine for one moment that Cartier has such ambitions. But if they give me a watch of this brand, I would love to wear it. I would feel very honoured, especially given that the watches from Cartier have a very nice line. What I like in Ocean’s 8, is that this film revolves around a work of art exceptional. Anne Hathaway wears this jewel with a lot of grace and class. But it is a movie, a story fictionalized, a fiction ! If you are a normal person like me, you’ll never have such a necklace around your neck, it would owe immediately ! Or then, I would stop by the police and they would ask me who I turned ! (laughter) I have to add that it is the same with a watch.