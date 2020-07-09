Cartier : the new pasha offers of the ambassadors of the choice

For the launch of his new watches, the brand name Cartier has assembled a large amount of unique personalities and creative. In his head, the American-Egyptian, Rami Malek, 39, is a comedian very much in vogue, which has been engaged by numerous awards, including the Oscar for “Best actor” to have played masterfully by Freddie Mercury in the biopic ” Bohemian Rhapsody “. In the constant search of roles is impressive and captivating that require transformations, and that defies the standards of Hollywood, this genius has said : “I am drawn to the roles, inspiring and progressive. I hope that these decisions, to contribute to the advancement of the industry. “Based on openness and diversity, its design of success fits perfectly with the values promoted by the community, Pasha de Cartier. Has its sides, we find the australian Troys Sivan, 25 years of age, who juggles between being a songwriter, performer, actor and youtubeur. Its a way to express without concessions, his personality, his versatility, his fighting spirit and ambitious of the reference to of course as the new ambassador of the Pasha. “What I do is very linked to who I am. I say what I mean and is exactly what I mean. It’s a little scary but so exciting. I’m really looking to go beyond myself in order to explore all the limits of my creativity, ” says the pop star is followed by more than six million subscribers on YouTube and has accumulated more than 6.7 million plays in the world. For his part, the young singer and activist, Willow Smith, daughter of Will Smith), who is only 19 years of age, is a real chameleon-it-all. A multi-disciplinary mode icon, actor, animator, designer…is a complete artist, curious of all forms of expression. “It is always necessary to have the eyes bigger than the belly, to grow as a person, but especially as an artist, and prove to yourself that you can do, and that we can go further,” he stresses. His open-mindedness is reflected in the positive design and diverse community Pasha, thus the perfect muse for this new model. The other side of charm, Maisie Williams, aka Arya Stark in the cult series ” Game of Thrones “, has managed to make his mark in spite of his young age for his talent and his participation in numerous collaborative projects. 23 years old, the nice british place-the team spirit and the exchange at the heart of his artistic work. Values that are highly appreciated by Cartier. “To build something and turn a simple idea into a real project, it is necessary the participation of an entire community. For me, it’s a matter of finding the right team, the right people one can have confidence,” you say. Finally, the member of the south Korean group K-pop GOT7, Jackson Wang, brings a real diversity to the hearing of the celebrities. At 26 years of age, this chino is a rapper, dancer and actor. A source of inspiration for a whole generation, it draws its power from the need to encourage young people to be themselves. “In life, there is no finish line, but every step that brings us closer to our goal, each chapter of our story, is a success. You just have to trust and write your own history”, explains. A design of success open to the world and to others, that has charmed the brand.

You will have understood, this is a five-course authentic and atypical, five talents fact that they have been chosen skillfully by Cartier to embody this unique watch with strong design codes and standards. Seeing more and more large, their vision is now shared by this new generation of talent that will cultivate your uniqueness. Personalities that are based on the value to assert themselves by having faith in his versatility and his potential. All together in this new campaign, immortalized by the fashion photographer new york Craig MacDean, which are the pride and the honor to take on the role of ambassador of the firm strong. “Since its inception in the decade of the eighties, the watch Pasha formed a certain idea of success directly linked to its design, the extrovert, his power and his non-conformism chart. Is in phase with the energy and diversity of a new generation of designers today. These new ambassadors Pasha who owe their success to their difference, their creativity, their connection, their multidisciplinary nature and their generosity,” concludes Arnaud Carrez, International Director of Marketing and Communications of Cartier International.

Available in 35 mm and 41 mm in steel version, gold, diamonds, activate the vibration or the movement of the skeleton. Watch Pasha will be on sale from the month of September of 2020.