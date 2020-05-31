Cartman reveals the origins of his stage name and reveals her real name (VIDEO)

Laurent Ruquier was coming back, this Sunday, may 31st, for a number of unusual Children’s Tv. He received on this occasion Chimene Badi, Olivier de Benoist, Roselyne Bachelot, and Cartman. For this issue post-confinement, Laurent Ruquier has planned, as usual, many pots and pans to its guests. May to the beginning of the program, Laurent Ruquier was first questioned about the origin of the nickname of Cartman, who first made radio debut alongside Sébastien Cauet.

At the entrance to the plateau, Laurent Ruquier has asked his guests to be careful to avoid any drop. However, he regretted that Cartman is not one of his stunts he has the secret. “You would have been able to do a cascade Cartman !” Laurent Ruquier asked him where did he get his stage name. The facilitator, who has seen his shows interrupted by the containment, then said : “You can call me Nicolas, Nicolas Bonneaventure, even, if you want.”

“Nicolas Bonneaventure, then surprised the presenter, who recently announced the arrest of One is not lying. It is so pretty ! Why have you taken this ridiculous name ?” “It is not me who chose, said Cartman with a laugh. But it is true that Nicolas Bonaventure, it was a little singer of zouk. Then, I told myself, I’ll try to find something that sticks with… I was doing radio at the time. And lo and behold, it became a Cartman.” The latter has also stated that he had this nickname

