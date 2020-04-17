carton for Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone on TF1

The hearings of Tuesday, April 14, 2020 for programmes broadcast in prime time.

Very big success for TF1, which proposed the redistribution of the first installment of the saga Harry Potter Tuesday evening. The film Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint brought together 7.510.000 viewers on average (30.5% of PDA). Good score, however, for France 2 with the documentary unreleased Save Our Lady interested 3.250.000 viewers on average (11.8% in PDA). Failure in contrast to M6, which rediffusait the series Peplum with 1.420.000 viewers on average only the appointment (5.2% of PDA).

On TNT, 6ter has placed itself ahead of its competitors with the movie The Glory of my father followed by 941.000 viewers on average (3% PDA).