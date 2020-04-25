‘Case Club’: jail for 9 of the 11 defendants in the first conviction for corruption in sports in Spain

The Second Section of the Hearing of Navarre conviction to between eight years and one year in prison, nine of the eleven defendants in the ‘case Club’.

The first case of corruption in Spanish football by match-fixing had resulted in a conviction. It is two games of the season 2013-14. The Provincial court of Navarra has issued the judgment in a document of over 160 pages. The sentences range between eight years and eight months in prison taxes on the former of the Osasuna Angel Mary Vizcay, and a year for the ex-players from the Betis Antonio Amaya and Xavier Torres.

We are in the first ruling in Spain for the crime of corruption in sport. Among those convicted were the exdirectivos of the Club, Miguel Archanco, Juan Antonio Pascual, Jesus Peralta, and Sancho Bandrés, and also real estate agents, Cristina Valencia and Albert Nolla.

Diego Maquirriain, former director of the Fundación Osasuna, and the former player betic Jordi Figueras were acquitted.

According to the Audience, it was proven that the sentenced, members in that epoch of the policy of the Club, agreed to pay to two ex-players from the Betis —Amaya and Towers— Up to 650,000 euros to encourage their victory against Valladolid on matchday 37 of the season 2013-14 and to allow oneself to be winning in the match against Osasuna of the day 38.