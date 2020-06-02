Case Floyd: The stars supporting the protests against the racism – People



Nicki Minaj and Adele have all added their voices to those of protesters americans who are protesting for a week against racism and police violence, using their platforms on social networks to encourage change.

This is a week that people are in the streets to protest against police brutality after the death of George Floyd, an African-american who died during an arrest in Minneapolis. Many stars have expressed their support for the protesters, including Rihanna, Beyoncé, Omar Sy, and Jay-Z.

Adele, who is generally reticent on Instagram, has asked protesters not to “lower the arms, to fly the combat, or to manipulate”. “The murder of George Floyd has sent a shock wave around the globe. The protests and marches happening simultaneously in the world, stay angry, but stay focused, continue to listen, to ask, to learn,” she adds.

“This is about systemic racism, police violence and inequality. And this is not only in America. Racism is alive everywhere. I am in solidarity with all my heart, with the fight for freedom, liberation and justice”, concluded she.

Nicki Minaj, meanwhile, has taken to the leaders of the Minnesota, which have not indicted the four police officers involved in the death of George Floyd. The police officer Derek Chauvin, who has locked-in George Floyd locking it to the ground by pressing his knee on his neck for over 8 minutes, has been arrested and charged with murder in the third degree and manslaughter. The three other police officers were not indicted, have been dismissed and left at liberty.

“When four blacks commit a crime, if one of them commits a murder, they are all charged and convicted. Let your voice be heard. Be angry. The whites have used violence against us since the beginning of time. We did not invent the violence and looting,” wrote Nicki Minaj on Instagram.

Cover Media & LeMatin.ch