Case Johnny Depp/Amber Heard: James Franco at the bar – People

James Franco is going to be forced to testify in the framework of the complaint for defamation of Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The reason for this? A video has recently surfaced, in which he is seen meeting the actress of”Aquaman,” the aftermath of the dispute that put an end to the marriage of the two stars, in may 2016.
The forensic team of Johnny Depp so, assign James Franco to appear, after “The Blast”, which has also obtained recordings in which one can see James Franco and Amber Heard indulge in a fun ride in the elevator of the apartment Los Angeles that Johnny Depp shared with his wife. They want to ask him, always in the capacity of a witness if he has heard Amber Heard the clash and if he saw any injury on his face.
Johnny Depp has filed a complaint for defamation against his ex-wife after she was portrayed as an abusive husband, without ever naming it, in an article published by the Washington Post in 2018.
The couple separated in 2016 after a marriage of 15 months. The star of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” has always denied the accusations of violence of which he is the object and says that he has evidence demonstrating that the claims of Amber Heard are totally false. A judge in Virginia has recently set the trial date, which will therefore take place on February 3, 2020.
