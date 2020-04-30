Case Katy Perry: “dangerous precedent”

The scholars of McGill University, believe that a u.s. court has created “a dangerous precedent” by ordering the pop singer Katy Perry to pay $ 2.8 million to a rapper, a christian who sued for copyright infringement.

"It is necessary that this cause be re-opened," said Claire McLeish, a musicologist of the Schulich School of music.















Photo courtesy Several musicologists, including Claire McLeish, believe that Katy Perry should be bleached accusations of plagiarism for her song Dark Horse, in spite of the judgment of a u.s. court.

Earlier this week, musicologists McGill have added their voices to fellow americans, the europeans and japanese to bring to the defence of Katy Perry.

They fear that this conviction on the basis of what they claim to be similarities, rather than a plagiarism between a portion of the song Dark Horse (Perry) and Joyful Noise (Flame) opens the door to other lawsuits of the same kind and impede the artistic freedom of the musicians.

The same fear was raised, in 2015, when the estate of Marvin Gaye had convinced a federal jury that the success Blurred Lines was too inspired by the song Got To Give It Up the prince of Motown.

“It is too early to see an impact on the music as such, but on social media, one can observe a culture of fear settle among the artists. They are more nervous”, says Ms McLeish.

Hunt for similarities

She even was able to see that the hunt for similarities is open.

The manager of an artist asked to listen to a popular song and evaluate if it presented similarities with the creation of his protege, which could pave the way to judicial procedures.

“I told him that this was not enough and I wish the best of luck”, said Claire McLeish, who does not wish to risk his reputation on a case that is frivolous.

Facing the possibility of being prosecuted, some stars have decided to take the lead. This is the case of Taylor Swift, who preferred to allocate copyright to Right Said Fred when she has used an interpolation of the melody of their success I’m Too Sexy in his song Look What You Made Do.

Canada safe

If the causes are additive in the United States, there is little chance that the canadian artists are overrun with complaints of plagiarism because of the modest size of our music industry.

In addition, submits to Claire McLeish, “these are two different cultures”. “Americans are more likely than Canadians to transform their conflicts by legal proceedings.”

Flame against Katy Perry

Amount (*) : 2.8 million (the clan Perry has carried the cause by appeal)

(the clan Perry has carried the cause by appeal) Rapper Flame has accused the singer of stealing elements of their song Joyful Noise and has also denounced the fact that the music video for the song Dark Horse had tarnished its image christian because it was the scene of black magic and sorcery.

The estate of Marvin Gaye against Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams

Amount (*) : 7.3 million (reduced to $ 5.3 million in call)

(reduced to $ 5.3 million in call) The defendants argued that Blurred Lines was inspired by a groove, a time. But the court instead made the arguments of the complainants, who felt that the success of 2013 plagiarized the song Got To Give It Up and, accordingly, had violated the copyrights of Marvin Gaye.

(*) : in u.s. dollars