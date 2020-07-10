cashback and discounts on purchases of Unieuro, Mediaworld and ePrice

Important news for Revolut. The popular application for the payments has in fact launched “Rewards”a new rewards system that you configure as a real cash back, with redemptions automatic on purchases made at the chain or partner stores.

“Earn a 0.1% cashback in Europe and 1% outside the EU in one of our 29 supported currencies, including the criptovalute“reads the new section of the app, in which is stressed in addition, the cashback will be available to all customers, even the Standard oneswhile currently only for Premium users and Metal.

Among the shops that will give the right to refunds we find Huawei, Italo, OVS, Microsoft, Groupon, ePrice, Nike, Mediaworld, Unieuro, ePrice, Aliexpress, Trendevice, Gearbest and Philips, but also includes the fashionable shops and restaurants.

In the official page of Revolut Rewards we read that every ten purchases, users will receive a prize, and that the intentions of the Revolut are always add new Rewards. The cashback will of course be credited directly to the account.

Are compatible with both the card purchases online, but also those made with the systems Apple Pay and Google Pay, with which Revolut integrates to perfection. The novelty, in short, is really interesting, and makes the paper Revolut even more competitive.