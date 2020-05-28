cast, director, synopsis, trailer

Released in 2017, Doctor Strange will have the right to a sequel to the film. It was announced at Comic-Con 2019. We already know that the second installment of the adventures of Dr. Stephen Strange will be called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. If the film was scheduled for release in may 2021, the production has experienced a lot of ups and downs. We offer you to make a full point on the future production of Marvel studios.

The good plan for the privileged of the day 🎮 Up to 75% discount on 10 sets essential

It will not surprise you if we told you that the next film dedicated to Doctor Strange is one of Marvel movies the most anticipated in the phase 4 of the MCU. Moreover, the film will be an opportunity to introduce new characters and it will many connections with the series WandaVision and Loki which will land on Disney+.

Ciao Derrickson, Hello Sam Raimi

Scott Derrikson has completed the first Doctor Strange and of course, he was rehired to ensure the realization of the second film. However, last January, the director announced that he was abandoning the project because of disputes artistic with the team. As he had explained on Twitter, and his departure would have been recognised at the settlement. First episode to Doctor Strange 2 who is therefore left without a director.

But last April, the rumors are confirmed : this is Sam Raimi, director of Spider-Man, who will take over the reins of this new installment of the MCU. The principal himself has confirmed the news and as he said to ComingSoonif this is not the biggest fan of the character, it’s part of his TOP 5 :

I loved Doctor Strange when I was small, but it is always spent after Spider-Man and Batman. This is definitely my number 5 among the most important figures in comic books.

The script was rewritten after the departure of Scott Derrickson. It has been entrusted to Michael Waldron, the showrunner of the series Loki and screenwriter Rick & Morty.

A cast comprised of characters confirmed and many rumors

Of course, we will meet again Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role. It will be at the side ofElizabeth Olsen who will play Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch that has been confirmed in the plot of the future film. Benedict Wong will be back in his role of Wong.

Kevin Feige has confirmed the presence of a character mystery, the identity of which remains up to now concealed. However, we are promised that his presence should surprise the public.

On Lokias the film will have connections with the future series Disney+, Tom Hiddleston should be in the casting. But it is necessary to wait for the official announcement.

On the side of the rumors, there is talk of the possible presence of Chiwetel Ejiofor who should resume his character of Mordo. An announcement of the casting provides a role which seems to correspond to the Brother Voodoo. Just as the possible presence of Miss America or Clea.

Finally, a rumor about the presence of Eva Green in the role of Nightmare. The actress responded by putting an end to the speculation : it is not on the project.

A date pushed back for the release of Doctor Strange 2

Initially announced for the summer of 2021the output of the film has been delayed several times. The pandemic of Covid-19 has not been spared Doctor Strange, as many other productions. After shifted in the month of November 2021finally, Disney and Marvel have decided to out Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on the 23rd of march… 2022. A year that promises to be rich for the fans of Marvel as 5 films are provided with Thor : Love and Thunder (9 February), Black Panther 2 (may 4), Captain Marvel 2 (July 6), and a fifth film announced, but not yet unveiled.

Doctor Strange 2 : the first horror film of the MCU ?

At the beginning of the year, numerous sources announced Doctor Strange 2 as the first horror film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Information reinforced by the comments of Scott Derrickson, who was still the director of the film :

When I spoke to Kevin Feige of this suite, I announced ‘I don’t want to just make a sequel. If I have to, I want to direct the film into a territory that has always drawn in comics, namely something linked to the gothic, to the horror and the terror‘.

After the departure of the director, a past master in the matter (Sinister or The exorcism of Emily Rose), it would seem that Marvel was not of the same opinion as him. This is certainly the cause of the famous “dispute artistic”.

Already at the time, the boss of Marvel Studios, had tempered the director’s idea, stating “it will not be a horror film, but this will be a great movie of the MCU with sequences scary“. A must see if with the arrival of Sam Raimi, who has reworked the scenario, this aspect will be kept in the new version of the script.