Cast for meet online this Friday – / Film Betanews.fr

Tom Hanks hosted an episode of non-conventional Saturday Night Live last weekend after having recovered from the coronavirus, but there is even more fun related to Hanks this week.

The cast of That thing you do!The first feature film Hanks, 1996, meets this Friday, April 17, 2020 to participate in a live commentary of the film. Get out your t-shirts Captain Geech and the Shrimp Shack Shooters, and read on for more details.



DETAILS!

This Friday, April 17, 19h00EST / 16h00PST, the One ders gather for the first time for an evening of community-based monitoring of That Thing You Do! We are going to have the ENTIRE group AND @LivTyler + a few other surprise guests broadcast live commentary to raise funds for the @MusiCares!! pic.twitter.com/xqVqHeEHya – Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) April 13, 2020

Actors Tom Everett Scott, Johnathan Schaech, Ethan Embryand Steve Zahn, which play the fictitious group “The Wonders” in the film, has announced that they will participate in a This is something that you do look at the feast this Friday. Three-quarters of the sham group met in 2017 for a surprise performance at the Roxy in Los Angeles, but this will be the first time that the entire group will meet again – and in addition to providing great content distraction in quarantine, everything is for a good cause. They help to collect funds for the relief fund COVID-19 of MusiCares. The organization, which is the charitable foundation of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, distributes gifts to the musicians who have been severely affected by the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

And of course, this has a special meaning to this particular film. Earlier this month, the coronavirus has claimed the life of Adam Schlesinger, co-founder and leader of the popular Fountains of Wayne and author-composer of tons of songs for Ex-girlfriend crazy. Schlesinger co-wrote “That Thing You Do”, the title song of the film performed by The Wonders. The worm ear-catching becomes a huge success in the world of the film, and the song nominated for the Oscars was so popular that it also became a moderate success on the list of u.s. radio.

To participate in the evening sleep, you need to insert your own copy of That thing you do! (or you can currently rent it online at several different places), and you can head to the YouTube channel of The Wonders, who will host the broadcast of the live commentary. It is cool to see that Liv Tyler will Hanks himself (virtually) stops there also? Or maybe even Charlize Theron, which also had a small role in the film?

Check out the critic Siskel and Ebert film 1996 below:

