Cast of Trolls World Tour claims royalties for the film

Trolls World Tour continues to give what to talk about. It was not long ago, in the midst of the turmoil that has erupted between the channels of exposure, and Universal Pictures, the CEO of this company has celebrated that his film lively and colorful was lifted in only three weeks a sum of $ 100 million. Also, it seems that the cast of voices behind the adventures of the friends friendly hair wild looking to get their charges respective to the project.

Everyone would think that the gains of Trolls World Tour would be conventionally divided between the members of its production in spite of the fact that it has achieved the format in the home. Now, we know that this does not happen, because apparently none of the histrions who have lent their vocal talent to the film have not received their corresponding share of the total amount accumulated through rent on sites such as iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, etc

The most striking of these stories, from Slashfilm and THR, is the fact that it is mentioned that The interpreters have not even been notified of this sudden change of plans of distributionthey did not, therefore, that the project would the typical presentation in the theatres. In light of this, representatives of each of these celebrities are already working to obtain compensation for their clients.

Following the film of 2016 included the returns of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake in the leading roles. They were joined by Sam Rockwell and Kelly Clarkson. All expected apparently to a payment of seven figures. Of course, it was the same when the film was scheduled to reach the complex without any obstacles, but it seems that with this shock that the industry has been, can not be achieved the way they expected.

Another point to note is that the gains of Trolls World Tour have been mentioned by Jeff Shell, the upper frame above, but the reality is that the collections of films in digital format are very rarely published openly, this has led many sources to believe that the study was perhaps rather hasty and optimistic. when he celebrated the financial results of very high production while they had perhaps not even earned enough money to compensate for their stars.

At the time, Shell has said the following:

“The results of the Trolls World Tour have exceeded our expectations and demonstrate further the feasibility of the format streaming and on-demand digital.”

Do you think that Universal may recover what it has invested in its second draft Trolls?