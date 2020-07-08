Castex wants to “prepare France for a “second wave” of the Covid-19, but without “reconfinement absolute”

The Prime minister, Jean Castex was our guest this Wednesday morning. In the Face of our journalist Jean-Jacques Bourdin, spoke of a possible reconfinement and drew the outlines.

on the morning of Wednesday the questions of Jean-Jacques Bourdin on BFMTV-RMC. The former “mr. déconfinement” of the government, is preserved of course this cap to Matignon.” data-reactid=”20″>Jean Castex, the new Prime minister, has responded on the morning of Wednesday the questions of Jean-Jacques Bourdin on BFMTV-RMC. The former “mr. déconfinement” of the government, it maintains, of course, this baseball cap at Matignon.

He stressed: “Yes, a plan of reconfinement is ready, but we’re not going to make a possible reconfinement as we did the one in the month of march.” He then said: “Already, because he has learned, then because a reconfinement absolute would have terrible consequences, so we’re going to target.”

The Prime minister is going to go to French Guiana on Sunday

this Sunday in Guyana, where the propagation of the coronavirus is still particularly strong.” data-reactid=”23″>The chosen one of Prades, in the Eastern Pyrenees, has revealed that he this Sunday in Guyana, where the propagation of the coronavirus is still particularly strong.

He continued: “I have the desire of France to prepare for a possible second wave, but with in mind the need to preserve the social and economic life.” The head of the government has explained that the country “does not pass” a second take national.

The ex-deputy secretary general of the Elysee palace under French president, Nicolas Sarkozy, had before, he wanted to show his determination at the time to comment on his career: “I am first and foremost a free man. I know what I have to do in such-and-such, but today I am in front of you and the First minister of the president of Macron, at the head of the crisis passes”.

