casting, filming, synopsis, director, release date, concept arts, all the info to retain

Thor : Love and Thunder will be the fourth film solo dedicated to the god of Thunder of Asgard. Based on the Marvel comics slots the same name, it will follow Thor (2011), Thor : the Dark World, The (2013), Thor : Ragnarok (2017). We offer you to make a full point on this 28th film from Marvel Studios and the 5th film of the Phase 4 of the MCU.

The come back of Taika Waititi

In July 2019, we may learn, thanks to the sources of The Hollywood Reporterthat Marvel planned to propose a fourth adventure for Thor. Character very appreciated by the fans of the MCU, his first two adventures in solo in the movie were not really the best of Marvel. But the god of Thunder was able to climb in power in Ragnarok and in the last two opus of the Avengers. For this fourth adventure solo movie, Marvel Studios and Disney have naturally asked Taika Waititi get back behind the camera. The director of new zealand was already in charge of the implementation of Thor : Ragnarok and thanks to its success, Waititi has the full trust of the studios.

Filming is scheduled For August in Australia

For the time being, the shooting of Thor : Love and Thunder there has still not started. It is expected to begin this summer, next August. The team must put his cameras in Australia as indicated by the director at the micro Variety. However, nothing is safe now due to the pandemic of Covid-19. The location shooting in Australia had taken back at the end of the month of April, but the teams must ensure that they comply with strict health rules.

Release Date

The pandemic of Covid-19 has had an impact on many productions to stop their shooting. The Marvel Cinematic Universe will not have escaped the health crisis. Disney has decided to review in depth the timing of the outputs of his films. Therefore, the initial date of output Thor : Love and Thunder fixed to November 5, 2021 has been extended to February 16, 2022.

A cast of old and new heads

Thor, Valkyrie and Jane Foster will be back in this new opus. We find, therefore, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in their respective roles.

This cast of old has been supplemented by Christian Bale. The actor who plays Batman will be the villain of the film.

Finally, Thor 4 should host a new character, Zappa, a teen unseen as well in the MCU than the comics. An offer of casting accurate as the production searches for a young black man african-american or black british aged 11 or 12 years old. The character would only have a secondary role.

Note that we should see the Guardians of the Galaxy in the film, as stated by Vin Diesel. The actor had revealed that Taika Waititi was going to incorporate a few Guardians of the Galaxy, not knowing if they will be an integral part of the adventure or if they will be there for a simple appearance.

For the presence of Loki, the doubt persists. Not sure the public finds Tom Hiddleston he who has the right to his own series on Disney+.

A scenario totally crazy

If we are to believe the recent statements of Chris Hemsworth in an interview for The Philadelphia Inquirerit seems that the scenario is totally crazy :

It is one of the best scripts I’ve read for years. This is Taika to its extreme and its best. If the version that I had between the hands is the one with which we are going to do the film, it’s going to be totally crazy.

On his side, Taika Waititi had dropped some info Variety concerning the scenario. The producer is not known yet whether it will incorporate the breast cancer Jane Foster :

This series of comics has been a great inspiration and has had an influence on the first drafts. But in Marvel, we change everything. I could say something immediately, and in two years, this will be just the opposite – or that thing will not exist. We continue to write, even in post-production !

Waititi also arises the question as to the sexual orientation of Valkyrie. He explained that it supported the idea of making the character, portrayed by Tessa Thompson, a character is LGBT but would rather have the opinion of the principal concerned :

I want that the players feel comfortable – they have the impression that there is a natural choice, or that this is a direction interesting for the character. If Tessa Thompson is ready, I am !

We should also learn more about the origins of Korg to which Taika Waititi lends her voice.

Photos For Thor : Love and Thunder

For the time being no visual official for Thor : Love and Thunder. Taika Waikiki has offered to fans who had attended the viewing of Thor : Ragnarok on Instagram organized by Marvel, of discover the first concept art of the film. Thus, we can see what it will look like the New Asgard led by Valkyrie since the end ofEndgame and a new female character named Miek whose role has not yet been assigned.