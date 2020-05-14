casting, synopsis, date, photos, trailer

The next film dedicated to the dark Knight will be The Batmandirected by Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson in the title role. Pending its release in cinemas, we offer you to make a full point on all the info we have about this new adventure of the avenger masked Gotham.

Of the Planet of the Apes Gotham

The Batman will be the 8th film dedicated to the super heroes of Gotham. After the trilogy The Dark Knight Christopher Nolan, it is the turn of Matt Reeves tackling a new adaptation of cinema of the character created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane in 1939.

The director of Cloverfield and of the two last movies The Planet of the Apes is also a screenwriter of the upcoming feature film.

Batman victim also of the Covid-19

While the filming of The Batman began in London at the beginning of the year, the production had to deal with the pandemic of Covid-19, which currently affects the entire planet. Because of this, the filming is at a standstill, as well as many other productions, since mid-march. The director announced thata quarter of the film had been made and that the post-production had not been able to start.

Matt Reeves puts into perspective despite the situation and do not rule out take advantage of this pause to make changes to the scenario :

The unexpected brings you beautiful things and it gives you ideas which you would never have thought of. I think of how to explore some of the scenes not yet filmed, and how the connect to this part of the story.

On may 13, the United Kingdom has stated that the resumption of filming on its territory, it was once again possible. However, the observance of the safety instructions may lengthen the production schedule.

Release Date of The Batman extended

As you can imagine, with the pandemic of Covid-19, which has forced the production to shut down, the original release date of the film scheduled for 23 June 2021 has been postponed. In fact, Warner has taken the decision to postpone the output of The Batman on the 1st October 2021. Nevertheless, some experts in the film industry feel that the film could not see the light of day in rooms only in 2022.

Robert Pattinson, the new Batman

That could well be the successor to Ben Affleck in the costume of Batman ? Doubt hovered for a moment before we discover that finally it is Robert Pattinson who will become the next black Knight. During the announcement of the choice of the star Twilightthe fans were not immediately acceded to. However, his filmography as a Cosmopolis, The Lighthouse or Remember Me prove that the actor can claim to embody Batman/Bruce Wayne in the film.

For the rest of the cast, we already know thatAndy Serkis will be Alfred, the butler of Bruce Wayne. Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) will be the commissioner Gordon. After Anne Hathaway, that is Zoë Kravitz who will play Selina Kyla aka Catwoman.

Side villains, Batman will have to face The Sphinx, who will be played by Paul Dano and the Penguin in the guise of Colin Farrell. John Turturro will be Falcone.

It should be noted that Con O’neilthe actor Chernobyl has been announced in the casting of the film without his role being revealed. Just like the twins Charlie and Max Carverthe brothers Scavo in the series Desperate Housewives who have joined the distribution. Their roles are, for the moment, secrets.

The filmmaker welcomed this prestigious casting in an interview with The Daily Beast by stating : “we have a cast and a team of amazing that I love to work“and add : “Robert Pattinson is a player in fantastic. The cast is incredible anyway. It is really exciting to take this journey with them, and feel that we are trying to do something different“.

Reeves tease of many elements of the film

You can count on the director to share with us a lot of info on his movie thanks to the social networks. Matt Reeves is not stingy ! He has shared the photo of the first day of the shooting on Twitter.

The filmmaker did not stop there as it was then shared the shooting test to allow us to have a first glimpse of Robert Pattinson in the costume of the black Knight.

Without forgetting to tell us the first pictures of the Batmobile of super-heroes.

Other photos from the shoot that were leaked we have also offered a glimpse of the Bat-motorcycle.

A Batman younger with a plot close to the polar

If the filmmaker wants to keep the mystery around his next film, Matt Reeves does not stop talking about it. Thus, the director of The Batman do not hesitate to provide details without revealing the synopsis. Lately, Reeves said he didn’t want to make it an origin story “but a story that respects the origins“the super-hero struggling with his inner demons. Also note that the film will not be an adaptation of the comics Year One or any other comics.



Even if the synopsis official has not been unveiled, it can be argued that the film should take his distances in relation to the DC universe in the movies, but the director does not exclude a link with the DCEU : “There are ways through which it connects to the DC Universe”. With the choice of Robert Pattinson in the lead role, Matt Reeves wants to focus on the younger years of Bruce Wayne, a priori, the first two years where the character becomes Batmanwith a plot that moves closer to the polar. In a dark atmosphere as had been stated by Colin Farrell :

Matt Reeves has written a script that is at once beautiful, dark and moving. It really is beautiful.

For LADBibleAndy Serkis, who will play Alfred Pennyworth, has confirmed that fans should expect a Batman more dark. And to add that “the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce is really in the center“of the plot. For the actor, “it is a scenario very delicate that Matt wrote“.

The Batman will also be able to focusing on the aspect investigator of the super-heroesaxis very slightly developed in the previous films and unfold over 90.