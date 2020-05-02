Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock are committed to the rights of women in Hollywood

Rihanna, Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett on the set of Ocean’s Eight — WENN



Women must stop to be polite and wait their turn to work. This is in substance the message of Cate Blanchett and

Sandra Bullock. The two stars ofOcean’s 8, the blockbuster cast is 100 % female, have benefited from the promotion of their film to discuss issues of parity in Hollywood.

“I don’t ask George [Clooney] how to do my job, and he doesn’t ask me how to do his job.” – new interview with Sandra Bullock & Cate Blanchett #Oceans8 pic.twitter.com/E7MPODE6gt — ocean’s 8 daily (@oceans8daily) June 15, 2018

“In my career, I have made one other film with a casting 100 % female, and it was my first film, Paradise Road. Therefore, it is extremely rare, ” explained Cate Blanchett in an interview at the

BBC, adding that it is necessary to take seriously

the proposal put forward by Frances McDormand during his speech at the Oscars in march to add clauses for inclusion in some of the films, ensuring the parity of the shooting, in the casting, but also in the technical team.

A long way

Because if Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock were pleased to have managed to make a movie female, they admit that the team of the film, behind the camera, was not as joint.

GIVE ME SARAH PAULSON, CATE BLANCHETT AND SANDRA BULLOCK pic.twitter.com/g4WgLdJT4l — Cate Blanchyes (@cateblanchyes) June 14, 2018

“It was very masculine, has recognized Cate Blanchett. I always try to be proactive as an actress to try to subvert the clichés of women. But I have always been very polite with what I ask for on a shoot… But I think… “, she started, before being cut off by his sister : “You need to stop being polite “, launched Sandra Bullock. “It is not a question of pleasing women for a little while, it’s just a way to work more creative “, they said.