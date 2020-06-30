Cate Blanchett aspires to a bygone era, where women were screaming not

Cate Blanchett has said that women have lost the art of public debate civilized, and resorting instead to ” remove the matches and shout “.

The oscar-winning actress who embodies conservative writer Phyllis mrs. schlafly in the new drama on television The Lady Of America he said that he admired the way in which women speak in the 70’s.

“There was a real strong culture of public debate and strong and I feel that it is something that we have lost, not only in America but in the world,” he said.Radio Times.

“We have parties haranguants and cries, but we don’t have the sense of public discourse and these women have spoken to and spoken of these things. “

“They were not always in agreement with each other, but the debate was part of this process and I think that really has been lost. “

The observations of Blanchett arise only a couple of weeks after that JK Rowling has been criticized for his views on transgender issues.

Harry Potter Star Emma Watson was one of those who criticized the comments of the author.

Watson, who played Hermione in the franchise of the movie based on the books of the author, has tweeted: “trans people are what they say they are and they deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or say that they are not what they pretend to be. “

Among the other stars who have been criticized by the supporters of the LBGT, which include the actress Scarlett Johansson for having accepted the role of a transgender and author, feminist Germaine Greer, for having been an “apologue of the rape.”

Blanchett said that even if the disputed issues remain unchanged, the topics of discussion 50 years ago were now discussed in terms of the controversy, the opposite of the disputing parties in the “baths of the same sex” and “same sex marriage” during a “groundhog day” of the political battles recast.