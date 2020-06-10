Cate Blanchett has the contracts, ” The Blog of Black Screen

Brilliant in the series Mrs. America (currently on Canal plus), future president of the jury at the Venice film festival, and the victim of a slight accident saw recently in his garden, Cate Blanchett has well taken advantage of the confinement to complete a bit more its agenda déconfinement.

We will find the actress in the next film of James Gray, Armageddon Time, which takes place in a school environment, but also in the new film from Adam McKay for Netflix, Don t Look Up alongside Jennifer Lawrence. The film is a comedy about two amateur astronomers who alert the humanity of the arrival of an asteroid that could destroy the Earth.

It has also in planning the adaptation of the video game Borderlands, by Eli Roth. And she has to resume the shooting of the next Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley with Bradley Cooper, suspended in march because of the health crisis.

For the moment, because of the slow shooting, no date has been advanced for the production of these three films.