Cate Blanchett injured after an accident chainsaw

Very big scare for Cate Blanchett who has been the victim of an accident chainsaw. While the consequences could have been dramatic, she comes out with a slight injury to the head.

Cate Blanchett is engaged in gardening with more or less success. As reported by our colleagues from Ouest-France the Australian actress, who lives in the south of England, has been the victim of an accident chainsaw. While, in general, this kind of accident ends in tragedy, the Australian actress has escaped the worst. In fact, she has reassured his fans by assuring them that she had just had “a slight cut to the head“. “I’m doing well. I had a little accident saw yesterday, which seems to be very, very exciting, but this was not the case. Apart from a small cut on the head, I’m fine“, she narrated. Even if she is well, she has not hidden her fear after the accident. The one that won two Oscars in 2005 and 2014 for his roles in The Aviator and Blue Jasmine revealed this incident when it was exchanged with the former head of the Australian government Julia Gillard in a podcast.

This latter has not failed to warn. “Be very careful with that chainsaw. You have a very level head famous, I don’t think that people would like to see cuts” he has launched. During this conversation, she also told what she had done during the confinement. While she lives with her family near the town of Tunbridge Wells, in Kent, she spent a lot of time with his eldest son to help him revise for his exams that have been pushed back because of the pandemic of the sars coronavirus.

Cate Blanchett has great respect for the teachers

Cate Blanchett was also of the view that teachers should be more paid as their job is difficult. “I have huge respect for them“, she narrated. In addition to helping his son with his homework, she has also done some work in his garden.

