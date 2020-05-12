Cate Blanchett joined the cast of the next James Gray and the next Adam McKay

Two feature-length films to be promising for the australian actress, who is also expected to play in the adaptation of the video game Borderlands.

While the film industry is forced break because of the epidemic of Covid-19, Cate Blanchett was not idle. We learned last week that the actress may well embody the siren Lilith in the adaptation on the big screen of the video game Borderlandsdirected by Eli Roth. This time, in a registry that is completely different, Variety informs us that the star of Blue Jasmine will join the cast of the next film of James Gray, Armageddon Time, but also in that of Don t Look Upthe new comedy from Adam McKay to Netflix with Jennifer Lawrence.

Written and directed by James Grayto which one particular must Ad Astrathe plot ofArmageddon Time building upon the youth of the filmmaker when he was still a student at the Kew-Forest School in the 1980s. It is a private school located in Queens (area where grew up the director) who has seen other headers known as Fred Trump, father of Donald Trump, who was part of the board of directors of the institution, and his son, now president of the United States, who has studied up to the age of 13 years before being sent to a military school. The film will be centered on the principal.e of the facility, but at this point, we still don’t know if Cate Blanchett will take up this central role.

On his side, Don t Look Up tells the story of two scientists embarked on a huge media tour to warn humanity that a meteorite giant approach threatens to destroy the Earth. It will be the first film written and directed by Adam McKay for a streaming platform. Remains to be seen what role will Cate Blanchett and Jennifer Lawrence.

A year 2020 already very busy for the australian actress, who has finished filming his scenes in Nightmare Alleythe thriller from Guillermo Del Toro with Bradley Cooper, there is little time (the movie’s production has been halted due to the outbreak).

