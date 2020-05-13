Cate Blanchett joins the casting of James Gray and Adam McKay

The australian actress 50-year-old joined the castings of both feature-length films promising : that of James Gray for the movie “Armageddon Time”, but also that of Adam McKay for a production Netflix “Don’t Look Up”. While the film industry is at a standstill because of the pandemic of the sars coronavirus, the actress Cate Blanchett has not the air of twiddling one’s thumbs. According to Variety, the interpreter of “Blue Jasmine” will join the separate teams of James Gray and Adam McKay for their film respective.

The first film “Armageddon Time” is written and directed by James Gray (“Ad Astra”). The story is inspired by the childhood of the director in a private school in Queens in the 1980s. The Kew-Forest School has seen other well-known personalities, such as Donald Trump and his father. The film will be centered on the school. For the moment, we still don’t know what role played Cate Blanchett.

The second film “Don’t Look Up” is a comedy from Adam McKay that Netflix has acquired the rights of distribution. “Don’t Look Up” tells the story of two astronomers who are embarking on a huge media tour to prevent the rest of the world that a meteorite giant threatens to destroy the Earth. Cate Blanchett will play alongside Jennifer Lawrence, but their role has not yet been release.

Last week, an announcement was made concerning the negotiations between Cate Blanchett and the production of “Borderlands”. The film is based of the video game is in development for 2015 and is directed by Eli Roth.