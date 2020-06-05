Cate Blanchett slightly injured in an “accident chainsaw” for its containment

The confinement has not been easy for some stars. Cate Blanchett has revealed this week during an interview to the former australian prime minister Julia Gillard that she had been slightly injured in an “accident chainsaw” that occurred during his confinement in his home in East Sussex in the United Kingdom.
“I’m fine”, reassured the actress doubly oscar winner in an episode ofA Podcast of One’s Own with Julia Gillard. “I had an accident chainsaw yesterday, which seems very exciting, but it was not really. Apart from a small nick on the head, I’m good.”
“Be careful with that chainsaw”
The actress has not given more details on his accident in the home. “Be careful with that chainsaw. You have a famous face. I don’t think people would like to see it damaged”, was happy to meet Julia Gillard.
Cate Blanchett took her a year to take care of her son who passes exams. It will not be absent long screens. The display 2020 of the two mini-series (which Mrs. Americaalready available on Canal+), it has turned into the beginning of the year Nightmare Alley Guillermo del Toro and has signed several projects, including a new comedy on Netflix with Jennifer Lawrence.