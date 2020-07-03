Cate Blanchett : why children are made to believe that she was a supermodel very sexy in your school

On the occasion of an interview granted to “Public”, Cate Blanchett has revealed a funny anecdote about their children, which does not lack humor.

At the age of 51 years, Cate Blanchett it is a well-known actress and mother of a family fulfilled. His newspaper, the hollywood star to share between your work and your great family. And because Cate Blanchett and her husband, film producer Andrew Upton, are the parents of three children, Dashiell John (18), Roman Robert (age 16) and Ignatius Martin (12 years), as a little girl, named Edith, the couple has adopted.

On the occasion of an interview with PublicFriday, July 3, Cate Blanchett confident about your family life, took the opportunity to tell a funny anecdotewith respect to their three older children. Due to the family name of her husband, Andrew Upton, therefore, the civil name of Cate Blanchett is Cate Upton. A name that turns out to be the name of Kate Upton. Away from the seventh art and with more than 23 years old, Kate Upton is a famous top model lingerie28-year-old has regularly been One of Sports Illustrated.

In a letter of near…

This appellation of the same name, the children of Cate Blanchett you have chosen to play precisely, as already explained, to our colleagues. “The classmates of my children, I believed that I was Kate Upton, the model of pump”she said to him. In the discovery of this, the children of the actress, the australian have been bullied by the students of your schooland were raised in astonishment. “Your mother, she is posing in a bikini ?”have you asked friends of the class. A question with which the children of Cate Blanchett responded in the affirmative. “The mouths of the other children when they have seen me at the exit of the school… Kate Upton is more fantasies that Cate Blanchett !”it was fun the actress, who was recently injured after an accident chainsaw. Obviously the family Blanchett/Upton does not lack humor !

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive the latest news