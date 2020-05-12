Cate Blanchett will play in “Armageddon Time”, the next film from James Gray

After Varietythe australian actress has joined the cast of the next film from James Gray, entitled Armageddon Time.

Then, because of the pandemic of the sars coronavirus, the productions have been brought to a pause, Cate Blanchett, she continues to anticipate its future – and many – projects. This Monday, may 11, Variety it was reported that the actress was going to play in the next film, the filmmaker James Gray, Armageddon Timecurrently in preparation at RT Features, the production behind Ad Astra.

A film inspired by the youth of James Gray

The film takes place in the hometown of Gray, in Queens, New York, in the mid-1980s. James Gray will draw on his own experience when he was at the Kew-Forest School, a private school where Fred Trump, father of the current president of the United States, was part of the board of directors and where his son, Donald, therefore, was a student. If we don’t know yet much of the project, as well as the role played by Cate Blanchett, Collider specifies that Gray will be the film from his own original screenplay and Rodrigo Teixeira (producer Call Me By Your Name, Ad Astra, The Lighthouse…) will produce the film.

Many of the projects in the pipeline including a film with Adam McKay

It seems that lately, Hollywood pulls Cate Blanchett. Already last week, the australian actress announced to be in discussion to lend his features to Lilith, the heroine of the video game Borderlands, soon be adapted on big screen by Eli Roth. In addition, the u.s. site also reveals that the actress, in addition to working with James Gray, will join the team of the upcoming movie of Adam McKay, Don t Look Up, which we learned at the end of February to the commencement of construction, alongside Jennifer Lawrence.

In the meantime, you may find the actress on the small screens of Hulu, with Mrs. America.