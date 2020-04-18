Cats: here’s the trailer for honest film Africadaidly

Screen Junkies made a trailer for honest and funthe film directed by Tom Hooper and with Francesca Hayward, James Corden, Judi Dench, Idris Elba and Jason Derulo.

You can see the video at the top of the page.

Cats, an officer of the visual effects speaks: “We were almost slaves “

Since the release online of the first trailer, it became clear that the fate of cats this would not have been easy, and in fact the film is spent in one of the proposals the potential of Universal academy award to prove to be a flop of several million dollars.

Co-produced by Universal, Amblin Partners and Working Title, the film is an adaptation of the famous musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber who, over the decades, has generated more than 4 billion dollars. At the cinema, things went differently: in December deadline estimated the size of the flop on a liability of approximately 70 millionmaking a forecast final collection world of 100 million dollars (40 U.s. and 60 in the rest of the world) against a budget official $ 90 million to which should be added approximately $ 115 million in estimated marketing and distribution. The estimate amounted to 155 million products, if the rights of video and tv at home and streaming are included, and to 226 million of costs, including home video. Considered that cats he won 74.4 million in the worldthe loss is even more important.

cats it was shot in motion capture and the characters were then made into cgi on a platter “cat size” (see the slides).

In the cast, we find Jennifer Hudson (Grizabella), Ian McKellen (Gus the cat theatre), Idris Elba (the antagonist of Macavity), Judi Dench (Old Deuteronomy), Rebel Wilson (Jennyanydots), Taylor Swift, James Corden, Laurie Davidson, Mette Towley and the dancers of the Royal Ballet Steven McRae (Skimbleshanks) and Francesca Hayward (Victoria).

Adapted for the big screen by Hooper and Lee Hall (Billy Elliot), cats it is produced by Hooper and Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, and Debra Hayward (Les Misérables).

Cats is a musical comedy in two acts 1981, composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber on texts by Thomas Stearns Eliot (with additions of Trevor Nunn and Richard Stilgoe). The book of Thomas Stearns Eliot from which it is taken is The book of cats do-it-yourselfers, which consists of a collection of poems with cats as protagonists.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments or on the forum.

SOURCE: YT