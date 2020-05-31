Cats, My glory days… What are the movies and tv shows to see on VOD this week from 31 may to 6 June ? – Actus Ciné

What are the latest outputs VOD ? The answer in our weekly recap.

Universal Pictures France

Cats

Output via VOD on June 1st

Cats is the adaptation of the hit musical. Once a year during one extraordinary night, the Jellicle Cats come together for their grand ball. Their leader, Deuteronome, chooses the one who will be able to enter the paradise of the Jellicosphère to be reborn into a whole new life.

My days of glory

Output via VOD on June 4,

Adrien is a Peter Pan of modern times. It was beautiful, approaching thirty, he still lives as a child. Small, it has experienced success as an actor but it was more than ten years and now Adrien is no longer a penny. So he returned to live with his parents and tries to give a boost to his life. Between the possibility of a love story and a return think it will be triumphant as an actor, the path of Adrien will be full of pitfalls. My days of glory is worn by Vincent Lacoste, Emmanuelle Devos and Christophe Lambert.

The following series are always available in the US+24 :

What We Do In The Shadows – Season 2

In the form of a fake documentary, What We Do In The Shadows follows the daily life of Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, and Guillermo, three vampires between the ages of several centuries and a human, living as a roommate in New York today. How is their coexistence ? A human can he also be a friend and not a dinner ? Eternal life, is it really so cool ?

Killing Eve – Season 3

In Killing Eve, the agent of the MI5 Eve Polastri is frustrated by an existence very monotonous, confined to a desk job very little exciting. Until one day she finds herself tracking down a killer psychopath nicknamed Villanelle…

The Blacklist – Season 7

In this 7th season of the Blacklist, Red, whose true identity is known, is recovering after having experienced prison, avoided the death penalty and survived an assault in Paris.

Trillion – Season 5

Trillion follows a business tycoon, who reigns over the world of financial investments, and which is the subject of an investigation tight, led by a prosecutor of integrity and tenacious.