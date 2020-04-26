caught up by his clash with 50 cent – The New Forum

The actress, comedian and presenter american Wendy Williams, caught by his clash with 50 Cent. Indeed, it has recently found nose to nose with the rapper New Yorkby going to one of the feasts that he organized at the Bar Code, this Sunday. If she almost didn’t enter, the latter has finally managed to clear a path.

In fact, it is accompanied by his son, Kevin Jr, that the facilitator has managed to push the doors of the night 50 Cent. On-site, it will be successful to meet Snoop Dogg to his son, with whom he had the opportunity to ask the time from a small photo. The rapper from california was accompanied by some of his friends, as Trey Songz or Fabolous.

Wendy Williams challenges 50 Cent

In fact, security forces in thewould accompanied him from the entrance of the facility, up to the section in which was Snoop Dogg, thus allowing it to avoid 50 Cent and a possible controversy. A situation quite unusual when we know that the presenter was placed on the black list of the guests by Fifty.

50 Cent gets angry

On social networks, this last s‘is pissed off, posting a photo of Wendy Williams outside. In the caption, the rapper made sure that the latter could not come to her night after evil spoken of him, and this, several times. On his side, Williams there is remained twenty minutes on-site, not preferring to not create more of a stir.