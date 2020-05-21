CBS is moving forward with The Stand

Within a few months, the CBS network will broadcast the mini-series The Stand based on one of the most famous Stephen King novels, where there is a question of a pandemic much more lethal than the current crisis in the coronavirus.



André Duchesne

The Press

It is what announces today the exclusive magazine Vanity Fair which also publishes several images from the filming that has taken place in great part of Vancouver. The closure of this filming was done in speed in march, four days before the crisis has paralyzed all activities of the planet.

> Read the article Vanity Fair

The Stand tells the story of a pandemic resulting from the manufacturing of a virus in the laboratory. Once the pandemic began, most humans die of it. Only a few individuals survive. They are then faced with a choice : fight for the survival of the other, or fight for its own survival.

The distribution is impressive : Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgård and James Marsden are part of it all, like Amber Heard, Marilyn Manson, Greg Kinnear, Heather Graham, and many others.

The spectators, immersed in the current crisis for ten weeks, will they meet you ? It will be seen only in several months when the series will come out on CBS All Access.

The first episode was directed by Josh Boone, director of the feature film Our stars contrary.

Finally, we recall another version of The Stand was released in 1994 on ABC. The novel of Stephen King was published in 1978.