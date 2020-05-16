Cécile de Ménibus : Loan financial, doubts, fatigue,… when it is reinvented

Unforgettable Figure of The Method Cauet for years on TF1, presenter Cécile de Ménibus has continued his career on the small screen by diversifying its activities, including on-stage and on the radio. On Instagram, Thursday, may 14, 2020, she is back on another project that we had been a bit forgotten : the resumption of studies.

The lovely moderator of 49 years was thus reminded of his customers who asked him questions about the professional retraining, they have even made a risky bet : that of resuming studies later on ! “Four years ago, I wanted to redo studies for me, ‘reinvent’, a buzz word at the moment ! So I’ve made a loan, filed a nomination to @sciencespoemscompast interviews… and after sixteen months of course, while I was working at the same time, I got my degree“writes Cécile de Ménibus.

Despite the stress and the doubts, it has held up well, and do not regret a single second of this investment. “Yes it was difficult, tiring and sometimes demoralizingbecause I didn’t feel up to it. I almost let go 100 times, because I doubted me. But today, this year, on the benches of the school, has opened to me new horizons, because I was accompanied. So, yes you can change your life and job thanks to a training. We can change direction and learn a new job even after forty years. Be sure and skip the not so it is important for you. I didn’t have more of a chance of succeeding as anyone, and quite the contrary. Let us convince you and make this ‘life after’ the one that will motivate you to get up in the morning… Thank you for reading...”, a-t-she added.

There is no doubt that Cécile de Ménibus has also been able to count on the support and benevolence of his love Thierry to help him get over this hump.