Cecile Wood contaminated for almost 40 days : it was eventually in the hospital !

For nearly 40 days, Cécile Bois is affected by the coronavirus. If she had, until now, always refused to go to the hospital, the actress has finally had no other choice but to fix it. It explains why.

Until now, she had refused to go to the hospital. But Cécile Bois had no other choice than to follow her doctor’s recommendations. It must be said that the coronavirus is particularly resistant in your body. “On the 38th day after the onset of symptomsI’ve already had two secondary infections, and I am again on antibiotics. I thought that at the end of 14 days, we would be nothing ! “, launching this Friday, April 17, in the columns of the Paris. The interpreter of Candice Renoir – who made a return express on France 2 as soon as this Friday – a felt the first symptoms, there is about six weeks. It was the week before the confinement. In the middle of shooting and taking in the rush of work, Cécile Bois had then felt conditions light, close to those of the flu.

But with the confinement and the abrupt cessation of his shooting, his condition deteriorated rapidly. And it still is” not completely “even if she still wants reassuring. So, now, it” breathe. Literally and figuratively “. Yet even at the worst of her ordeal, the actress has always refused to go to the hospital. Already, because this mom of two daughters, was deemed not to be at the stage the more critical of the disease. ” I thought it was not yet in respiratory distress. I was a failure, but not in distress “, she explained on march 26. And then, above all, she was terribly afraid to be hospitalize. ” Go to the hospital, psychologically, it was the risk of dying. It is silly but it is how I’ve lived things “, said the interested main.

Why Cécile Bois went to the hospital ?

This was without counting on this Thursday, April 16. Cécile Bois has had to put his fears aside, at the request of his doctor. ” I went yesterday to the hospital to try to do a ct scan of the lungs at the request of my doctor but they have not wanted me to do “, she says with the Paris. On the other hand, ils have agreed to auscultate. Good news for Cécile Bois : “ I was told that my lungs were going very well. I have not been intubated, and I reassured myself saying that I will not have sequelae “if enthusiasm does it, even if the coronavirus he still plays tricks. “ One day, I’m on the couch because I’m too tired, I have more energy. Another, it will get better, I tell myself that I am out “, she says. Despite the fluctuations in his condition, Cécile Bois wished, however, to” keep hope “. And he needs obviously not to be connected to some positive notes. ” I am doing much better now that I know how to make, that the respiratory failure fades away : I stop moving for three hours to regain my breath “details-t-it. No doubt, if it will not have consequences, his life will remain marked for a long time by the trauma.