Cecilia Galliano is criticized for her “new and young boyfriend”

Cecilia Galliano, who traveled to her native Argentina to spend these end of the year holidays with her family, published a photograph in which she appears with a very handsome young man, and presumes that he is her new boyfriend, which caused a shower of comments.

In the image, the model and driver are hugging a very young, handsome and blond boy, Ceci wrote: “May everything you ask and thank you for, I wish it to be fulfilled… I asked for a young boyfriend and they sent it to me. Dreams come true”.

This caused Galliano to receive a lot of criticism from netizens, who among other things told him that he looked like his son, that he was only with her for money, etc. One of the users defended it: “… How easy it is to judge others with an air of moral superiority and even without knowing the facts. Who are you that you are judging your neighbor?

Cecilia thanked the comment and clarified that the young man with whom she appears in the photo is really her nephew: “Thank you, I even have fun… Because he is my nephew… but as you say, it is very easy for people to offend and express opinions without know hahaha ”.