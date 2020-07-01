Cécilia Pascal (The Voice) : be pregnant, she reveals the sex of their future baby

Cécilia Pascal has made a name in the show The Voice 2013. At the age of 16 years, the young woman had impressed the jury by their insurance. The former candidate is now pregnant with their first child. At the top of the happiness, the singer has unveiled the sex of the baby on Instagram.

Cécilia Pascal has always maintained a very close relationship with your audience. The young singer looks atypical it was very quickly pointed out in The Voice. Recruited in the team of Louis Bertignac and only 16 years old Cécilia Pascal had managed to gather around you a community of the faithful. In the good and in the worst moments of his young lifethe singer with several tattoos has always preferred the honesty vis-à-vis its public. In September 2016, where it has not hesitated to entrust his deep depression in a video on Instagram. ” It turns out that I am in depression for a while and I came back to this day in a psychiatric hospital “, he admitted that at the time. Cécilia Pascal had benefited from the the support of the public, and this recognition allowed him to look toward better days.

The joys of motherhood

Today, the mother-to-be does not get tired share your new happiness ! Cécilia Pascal has actually announced her pregnancy, the 21 of April last, always through the social network. ” After three long months of waiting, of silence, I announce, FINALLY, that my man and I are going to be parents for the beginning of November. A small being growing in me and is in great shape. A new adventure begins, a new life “, I had her in ecstasy. The comments all more moved than the others had goneas a token of good wishes and joy for the mother-to-be. Therefore, in this desire to always be near those who support it, Cécilia Pascal unveiled this June 30, the sex of your baby through the publication of a video. With his girlfriend, in the car, she announced with pride : ” And it is a boy. A little man ! ” There is No doubt that the dark times are certainly behind the pretty tattooed !