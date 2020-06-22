Cédric Villani, the “Lady Gaga of mathematics” : this is a fun comparison

While the former star of the math has not been able to pass the first round of the city in Paris, Cédric Villani is not so much disappointed (he is left alone against all to try to win the city council district 14), and some voices even see it can be integrated with the future government macroniste after a reorganization seems inevitable at the beginning of July.

Tagged as “Lady Gaga of mathematics” in the columns of the World Monday, June 22, for its off-beat and exuberant, Cédric Villani, don’t back down, despite his failure in the capital and plans to pursue a career in politics. His recent desire to replace Agnès Buzyn in the second round of the municipal governments to defend LREM (in vain), and then of his attempt to celebrate with Ana Hidalgo to extract a couple of seats in the city hall of Paris (in vain) to go in this direction, and the “Lady Gaga of mathematics” seems to have several other cards in the manga to continue on the path he has chosen. But where does this strange nickname ?

A nickname that ready to smile, but that’s not today’s date, from a year ago, on France Interhe was already considered, and even long before, since its origin dates back to a decade in the beginning of his media coverage.

It was, in fact, in the aftermath of his winning the prestigious Fields medal in 2010 (equivalent to the Nobel prize of mathematics), that the scientific high-flying, had called himself in the columns of Télérama then it was the portrait. The discovery that his gown style original was the revel of the press, had an answer in the cultural weekly : “The media coverage has been especially strong, for reasons that are trivial, the end of the dress. I’m a little on the Lady Gaga of mathematics. But I have been using these clothes for years, I have not changed anything.” A nickname that sticks, so that the skin is for ten years, and may continue to, even a couple of years, unless changes permanently to look, but this is not the order of the day, as the singularity remains one of its strong points.

