Celebrate with Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner goes through america to go with him

Remember that on April 30th, American rapper Travis Scott celebrated his 29th birthday, and all the members of the Kardashian Jenner clan publicly congratulated him, for this is not all, for it seems that the celebration continues and Kylie Jenner has been there at all times.

While his special day was officially last Friday, the rapper held the party throughout the weekend while in Miami, Florida with nothing more and nothing less than his former romantic partner and mother of his daughter.

According to a fountain close to those who are no longer a couple, but practically live together, the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and the musician had a very special night that began with a dinner in a luxurious and exclusive restaurant.

He talked about it: “The evening began with a dinner in Komodo, where Kylie and Travis were seen walking through the restaurant along with their security team, the two dined and drank at an exclusive bird’s nest table in the outdoor garden where she wore a multicolored rainbow dress.”

And what a surprise, that same night the entrepreneur shared from her official Instagram account a three-image post wearing an exact dress like the one in the description of the person who posted the information.

The socialite showed the look when she posed in front of her vehicle at night, while titled the aforementioned series of images such as “Blurred Nights” while wearing heels and wearing a small pink bag, which we were able to appreciate later in a story.

Later that night, Kylie reportedly changed his clothes and headed to LIV’s epic “LIV ON SUNDAY” party in Fontainebleau, where Travis performed to celebrate his birthday while performing his best songs to his fervent audience.

And of course, instead of keeping a low profile, Stormi Webster’s mother decided to document some of her fun on her networks, with a small clip-on TikTok, she said it all, plus the source confirmed what happened.

“Kylie stayed in the audience’s eye all the time, sitting in the DJ’s booth dancing and laughing and wearing jeans in a bright yellow top,” the source shared, while speculation of reconciliation began in the short video app.

We can’t forget to mention, either, that the model also shared on her profile a post where we saw her wearing just that same outfit, and in fact titled the images with a question.

“Do you want to know where I am?” to which his loyal quick audience answered and conjectured, however, very few really knew, for most thought he was on a business trip, as usually happens when he gets on his fancy private plane.

Now we know the truth, he was in Miami with Travis celebrating one more birthday by his side, although they are no longer a couple, they get along very well as long as their tender firstborn grow up next to his two parents, without problems.

It should be mentioned that birthday celebrations occur after Kylie shared snapshots never before seen with her daughter, and before fans speculate that something might be going on between these two, a source also claimed that Travis and Kylie are good friends and have an excellent shared parenting relationship.

While Travis thanked all the birthday love of the Kardashian Jenner family, the Grammy nominee quickly returned to work announcing a great concert, and as we saw, everything, in the company of the millionaire.