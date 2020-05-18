Celebration: A wedding dream prepares for Jennifer Lawrence – People

Jennifer Lawrencereportedly enlisted Kris Jenner to help her to plan his wedding with Cooke Maroney. The actress and oscar winner is engaged to the director of art gallery in February, celebrating its union to come up with a dinner at the French restaurant Raoul’s in New York city, and offering viewers a glimpse of the”huge ring” which was offered to him by his little-friend of 33 years.
And if Kris Jenner will no doubt be one of the guests at her wedding, the actress appeared to have a more practical role to entrust to him.
“Kris has helped Jen find ideas for the place, the outfits, the guest list, and even its witnesses and the maids of honor, said a source to the british magazine Heat. She encourages Jen to go all out in the glamour and to make her marriage the most bling possible, even if it is not really the style of Cooke. This is a discreet, calm and non-hollywood, then it is likely that it will try to balance the big projects with Kris and Jen, with a touch more sober. But most of the time, he simply lets be.”
The star of the Hunger Games is a super fan of the Kardashian and has notoriously spent a drunken night out with Kris Jenner, in Calabasas. “For her, she is the business woman, incredibly wise, which has built the largest brand of entertainment and the mother of the family most connected to the planet, explained the source. It’s looking at the series for years, and to his eyes, they can do nothing that is bad, so it was natural that she asks for advice to Kris on her marriage.”
