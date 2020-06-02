celebrities are increasing the donation to support the movement Black Lives Matter

On social networks, many celebrities are mobilizing to support the movement Black Lives Matter, showing this Tuesday, a black square. In parallel, messages to committed published on Twitter or Instagram, many artists have taken to contribute financially, donating to various organizations or associations.

Rapper Drake announced on Instagram, charge to the support, having donated $ 100,000 to the National Lease Out, a group that supports the bond of black people being incarcerated, including mothers.

Last weekend, model Chrissy Teigen was also announced on Twitter make a donation of $ 200,000 to pay the deposits of people who have been arrested during the demonstrations demanding justice for George Floyd, who stand everywhere in the United States.

“Continue to support our brothers and sisters”

On Instagram, the canadian singer The Weeknd has invited its millions of subscribers to provide financial support for the movement Black Lives Matter.

“Continue to support our brothers and sisters who risk everything to ask a real change to our lives black. I urge all those who give, and give a lot. And if you have less, please give what you can, even if it is a very small amount”, he wrote.

For his part, the artist has announced to have made a gift (again supporting invoices) of $ 500,000. He has paid $ 200,000 to the organization Black Lives Matter, Global Network, 200,000 to a campaign in support of Colin Kaepernick (sporting black at the origin of a movement for the boycott of the us anthem), and 100,000 to the National bail Out.

Of long-term investment

Filmmaker JJ Abrams and his wife Katie McGrath, have indicated that they would give 10 million for the fight against racism. A sum of money paid over five years through their production company, Bad Robot, and that will benefit several different organizations, reports the american site Variety. Among them, Black Lives Matter THE Black Future Lab, Community Coalition, Equal Justice Initiative, and Know-Your-Rights Camp. All have received a first payment of $ 200,000.

“The neglect and abuse of our brothers and sisters blacks for centuries can only be fought by investing in the long term. The philanthropy of businesses and the private sector will never be able to have the impact necessary to remedy these inequities are systemic, but the businesses and individuals who are in a position to do so should do what they can until our political leaders do it”, there was announced in a press release.