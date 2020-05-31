Celebrities call for justice for George Floyd and share their emotion

“We need justice for George Floyd.” On social networks, but also in the street, celebrities are mobilizing to denounce the death of George Floyd, an African-American death in Minneapolis during his arrest by the police.

International star Beyoncé has shared Friday a video on Instagram. “We have all been witness to his murder in broad daylight. We are broken and écoeurés,” she said to her fans. “I’m not talking about people of color. Whether you’re white, black, mixed or anything else, I’m sure you feel hopeless of racism that exists in America today.”

“We can no longer look the other way”, adds the singer. “George is our family (…) because he is American. Too many times we have seen these murders are violent, and no consequence. Yes, someone has been charged, but justice is far from being made”.

It also invites them to sign the petition launched on the website Change.org to demand justice. A petition which has already collected 8 million signatures, the petition that had registered the most support in the history of the site. The stars Ariana Grande and Cardi B is also relayed.

On Instagram, the singer Justin Bieber has shared the video of the murder, ensuring that these images “make it sick” and put it “in anger.

“Racism is a scourge. We need to make our voices heard”, he estimated.

“I’m tired of seeing black men die”

“In recent days, the magnitude of the despair, the anger and the sadness I felt overwhelmed me,” said his side the singer Rihanna, in a message posted beneath a picture of George Floyd on his account Instagram. “Derek Chauvin haunts me!”, she said about the police officer charged for manslaughter, denouncing “murders and lynchings, day after day”.

“I’m tired of seeing black men die,” said the rapper with the black american Killer Mike in Atlanta on Friday night, choking back tears during his speech. “We want to see the system that puts in place systemic racism reduced to ashes”, he argued, while calling on protesters across the United States to calm.

“Ignore the ignorance”

In a long post shared on its social networks, Lady Gaga wrote: “I am so outraged by the death of George Floyd, as much as I’ve been through the death of far too many lives black for hundreds of years, that we have been kidnapped in this country because of the systemic racism and compromised systems that support it”. The popstar, who has just released her new album Chromaticaif is in is also taken to Donald Trump, the qualifier of”fool” and “racist”.

The actor Star Wars John Boyega has posted a moving video in which he revolts against the “White racist”. “It is very, very important, at this time, to ignore ignorance and those who are trying to make these events what they are not. A black man has been murdered in cold blood, in the street. While he was screaming he couldn’t breathe,” he protested.