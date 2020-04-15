Celebrities of the tennis and their children during quarantine: Serena Williams, Tsonga, more

The ATP and the WTA have suspended the tennis tournaments until the 13th of July at least because of the pandemic of coronavirus that has crippled the world, so that the professional players find themselves stuck at home with a lot of free time. But, as has been said Nicolas Mahut, this is an opportunity for them to enjoy their family, they seldom have the chance to do when their time is tight and their luggage packed.

Here are a few tweets on the way in which the celebrities of the tennis and their kids had a good time together recently. Olympia, the daughter of Serena Williams, is definitely a bubble of energy. This time, it was not his mom but his dad had proudly and its activities.

Olympia retrieves tennis balls and short. Watch how fast she can run.🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/xp5RN5Otpj – 😂 (@ jamiepatrice60) 4 April 2020

Ready for the group Tsonga? Jo-Wilfried Tsonga & Son is expected to soon release his first album:

Make some noise for the new duo of the year 🥁🎸😍 # TsongaTeam #Family #StayHome #RESTEZCHEZVOUS #TennisAtHome 🎾🏠 @atptour pic.twitter.com/Uv7g6VrZqr – Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (@ tsonga7) 27 march 2020

How to harmoniously combine child care and work at home? Karen Khachanov has the answer:

Training: home mode 🏡👶🏻🤪 pic.twitter.com/oA4N6vW5u1 – Karen Khachanov (@karenkhachanov) 7 April 2020

Judy Murray loves his children.

All the two – three of them:

“Are you sure they said 18 months to insulate yourself?” @JudyMurray tries to keep the son @Duncan__Murray as far as possible…

From: @Chris__Forbes pic.twitter.com/x4Mva4blUi – bbcscotland (@BBCScotland) 1 April 2020

Fabio Fognini is so proud of his little girl:

Happy with my little girl💕 🧸💘 pic.twitter.com/UIbPhmfdWN – Fabio Fognini (@fabiofogna) 4 April 2020

Victoria Azarenka and Leo are having fun on TikTok:

JLo x Jbalvin 😂 😂 😂 #jlosuperbowlchallenge #stayhome #quarantine pic.twitter.com/3WkfP1Qgwr – victoria azarenka (@ vika7) march 31, 2020

Sorry Robert Farah, but you’ll have to find another team mate …

Juan Sebastian Cabal and his son are unbeatable together:

Send to someone who needs a smile today 🤗💕

🎥: @juanscabal | #tennisathome pic.twitter.com/lmySDhrvhW – ATP Tour (@atptour) march 26, 2020

The players of the WTA should be afraid!

Martina Hingis leads to his daughter:

Lia practice just a few stolen for @Wimbledon 😋 🎾 🌱🌱🌱 #risingstar pic.twitter.com/LDZ6Ni1RRc – Martina Hingis (@mhingis) April 11, 2020

The son of Sania Mirza is adorable, isn’t it?

I’m pretty sure that he thinks what is this? 😂😏👶🏽🍼 #IzhaanMirzaMalik 🎾 pic.twitter.com/3VSyYLmyj4 – Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) 8 April 2020

Pablo Andujar has found the best of the ball-boys:

Practicando a poco el saque con algo de ayuda 🤗 ¿Qué tal lo hará el recogepelotas 😉? #TennisAtHome 🎾 #BallKid pic.twitter.com/jzFDm2gIKw – Pablo Andujar (@AndujarPablo) 8 April 2020

Mandy Minella finds inspiration in the mood of his daughter:

My daughter wakes up every morning singing and acting as if it was the BEST day of his life 😍😂 #learnfromkids #maketodaycount – mandy minella (@mandyminella) April 11, 2020

For some, however, stay in the house 24h / 24 and 7d / 7 with their children does not prove to be a harmonious experience…

Get a baby-sitter https://t.co/VxDOb97nP4 – Alla Kudryavtseva (@ AllaK11) 5 April 2020