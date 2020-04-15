– Celebrities sing “Cielito Lindo” as a message of hope at the time of the coronavirus

.-

Just as he has done Gal Gadot and a group of actors in hollywood, who met virtually to interpret the famous song “Imagine” John Lennon, Celebrities in mexico have started singing “Cielito Lindo” together to cheer up their fans in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

Thanks to their profiles Instagram respective Carlos Rivera, Yuri, Erick elias, Vadhir Derbez, Iván Sánchez, Claudia Alvarez there Billy Rovzar They have shared the music video emotional.

“A great movement is happening, join us as we continue to share our best wishes!”, One reads in the description of the item.

Athletes of renown such as the diver olympic also participated in this initiative organized by an insurance company. Paola Espinosa and the footballer Raúl Jiménez.

The clip quickly became a trend, because it has generated views without end, and divided among the internet users. While some argue that this does not contribute to anything in those moments of emergency, other thank famous for this message of hope.

