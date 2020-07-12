Celebrity Show Off : Bella Thorne, Diplo, Tori Spelling… the stars of the competition of their homes

The celebrity Show, what is it ?

After the Mask of the Singer, producer Craig Plestis has once again inspired our Korean friends for their new show, The Celebrity Show. Based on the concept of My Small Tvthe show highlights the stars that have the mission of creating “a content, self-portrait, original“the house, which will then be judged by the users : the personality that will be the least satisfied, shall be deleted and replaced by another. Your proposal will be evaluated with the total number of visits, duration of viewing and commitment. The winner will get the money for an association.

The Celebrity Show it will be broadcast in ten episodes on TBS, and Youtube from the 23rd of June at 22h and will be presented by Me Bialik, the actress from The Big Bang Theory : “There will be no filter and everything is going to be raw. No one knows what is going to happen, and that is that this topic is a real challenge and a real pleasure to watch. There will be a talent never before seen, crazy stunts and even special guests. The celebrities will use their creativity with what they have available in their homes“explained the vice-president, Corie Henson, within a time Period. The stars will be five to the battle of each week.

The stars in the competition

The first celebrities to launch will be Bella Thorne, the dj Diplo, Tori Spelling, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, Tallulah, Scout and Rumer Willis, Jason Mraz, Kevin Smith (film director), Travis Kelce (american football player), Gabi Butler (youtubeuse), the rappers Ja Rule and Action Bronson, the basketball player Dwight Howard and the host Nene Leakes. That will be the best(e) ? The competition starts !