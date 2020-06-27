Celine Dion: 5 000 tickets sold in less than 2 minutes – LINFO.re

For Celine Dion’s concert at the festival des Vieilles Charrues 2021, the 5,000 remaining tickets were sold in less than 2 minutes.

The concert Celine Dion in the framework of the festival des Vieilles Charrues 2020 has been postponed due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus. At the time of the sale of tickets for this date in the year 2020, the 55 000-seater have been sold in just nine minutes.

For the concert of the diva postponed to July 15, 2021, in the prairie Kerampuilh to Carhaix, the organisers have put on sale 5,000 seats of the spectators who can no longer come to Carhaix in the year 2021.

The 5,000 tickets were gone in less than 2 minutes, Wednesday, June 24. In social networks, the organizers have indicated : “They were very numerous at the opening of this issue of banknotes of the second chance : all will be gone in less than two minutes”reports To 20 Minutes.

