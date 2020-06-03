Celine Dion : a look back on a year in 2019, with strong emotions

Many artists have thrilled their fans by 2019. But if there is one that has marked the year the red iron, it is Céline Dion. Four years after the ordeals following the disappearance of her husband and former manager Rene Angelil, the diva, the canadian has made a comeback in the explosive and has shown on all fronts.

Celine Dion, the queen of the catwalk

The interpreter “I have not forgotten you” has in particular made a great impression thanks to his sense of inimitable style. This in the very first row of the parades of the fashion week, its looks more original than the others have hit the fashion world. Sometimes in leopard, in a look inspired by the Titanic, or dottée a haircut extravagant, Celine Dion has revealed his side fashionista at its outset. His entourage seems to have it released, and, in particular, the dancer Pepe Munoz with which it lent him a romance. Very close, the duo has finally denied all rumors about her.