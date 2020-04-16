Celine Dion : a Message of emotion from his kitchen and say goodbye to the Old Ploughs

After having put on hold her world tour, the Courage World Toursinger Celine Dion has returned to his residence in Lake Las Vegas in the urban area of Henderson. On his account Instagram, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, the diva has posted a video in English and in French to thank the workers in the front line against the Covid-19 and launch a call for caution.

On her account, where she feasts on a regular basis for more than 4 million fans in photos and videos, Céline Dion has, therefore, taken the word in the midst of a crisis in global health. “We are now living in times incredibly difficult (…) most of us follow the advice to stay at home. But there are many heroes out on the pitch, who will go to work every day risking and sacrificing their lives for us. These people have families and loved ones for whom they care, but they will still be at work, to serve, to save us. We salute you for your courage. Thank you for the heroic work you do for our world. We will be forever grateful. If you must go outside, make sure you adhere to the rules of social distancing. Take care of each other. And I am certain that together we will succeed. Be careful“said the star, who recently celebrated his 52 years.

There is no doubt that Celine Dion made sure to impose his son, René-Charles (19 years old) and twins Nelson and Eddy (9 years), to meet the famous gestures barriers. But no question to lock them in their room to a double turn, even if it has set up a program for entertainment. For Easter, she had organized an egg hunt in her garden.

Do you offer Celine in the house !

In order to continue its approach of gratitude for the health staff, the interpreter of For you to love me still, Destiny, I go or you go or In another world has announced its participation in the program One World : Together At Home. A beautiful project set on foot by Lady Gaga in connection with the association’s Global Citizen who is in the form of a concert broadcast on social networks and some channels on tv with the stars confined to the four corners of the world. If the popstar has launched an appeal for donations in support of the WHO – a true necessity, especially that the american president Donald Trump has just announced the end of aid from the USA to the organization, she indicated that the show was not for the purpose of raising funds, but just to entertain people. Free to those who want to give the do…

As reported by France Info, the concert will be broadcast on Saturday 18 April 2020, on France 2, France 4 (the next day) and the platform france.tv.