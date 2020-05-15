Celine Dion : a small dress, short and slinky and long hair, she appears a video as sexy as they are glamorous (Wow !) : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

Celine Dion is a legend of the song and it continues to bind the tubes. His public support on the social networks : they are 4.3 million subscribers to follow him on his account Instagram. The star loves to share moments of his life with them. Even during the confinement, she has released a moving video in which she addresses her fans. She has also posted old pictures of her young : in fact, Céline Dion is shown with curly hair and thick eyebrows in the 80s, but also with a superb dress low-cut is ideal for the summer season… These photos remind everyone that the star is not only a legend to the song : it is also an icon mode. Céline Dion went on to looks cannons and staggered in his appearances or on Instagram. Before the confinement, she appeared with styles that are very original as a total look pink neon totally crazy or collier SM, tutu, and top with sequins… The singer dares and fun, and she has a good reason, because all he’s going to !

Celine Dion : it is a video of her little short dress and slinky

His latest publication is a video of her on stage, where she performed the title “I Drove All night” in Boston during his tour Taking Chances. Why post this video ? Because Celine Dion is celebrating the tenth anniversary of this tour. On the publication, we can see it in a true beast of scene, sing about standing on a piano, the more sublime and canon than ever ! She is wearing a short dress pink embellished sequins cup straplesswhich goes perfectly with her slender figure and petite, not to mention the high heels, great which fine-tune more of its legs are already tapered. Ten years ago, the beautiful and talented Celine Dion has had a very different hairstyle : it has been rediscovered with very long hair and with curls glamorous that it went to wow.

His fans are totally captivated by this memory that is shared by their favorite singer : “The best of your tours”, “You are sublime, a goddess”, “Divine”, “You’re wonderful, what a power”… They love it ! Do you like it ?

